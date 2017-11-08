Tuesday’s Election Results Are Being Misinterpreted Already

About Last Night
If Tuesday’s election results were a canary in a coal mine, it’s a really expansive mine and a somewhat unreliable canary.
Democrats are feeling triumphant after Tuesday’s state and local elections. But it’s not a referendum on the president until his name is on the ballot, so E.J. Dionne Jr. and Thomas Mann are here to explain remains unique about this moment in American history. Dionne, Mann, and Norman Ornstein are the authors of the book One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate, and the Not-Yet Deported.
In the Spiel, hating on the latest iOS update.
