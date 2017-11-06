 Documentarian Lynn Novick on making The Vietnam War.

The Vietnam War Got the Ken Burns Documentary Treatment. Is the Iraq War Next?

Nov. 6 2017 8:26 PM

Lynn Novick on Making The Vietnam War

How do you curate a quagmire?

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick co-directed The Vietnam War.

How do you attempt to document an event as complex and inexplicable as the Vietnam War? Filmmaker Lynn Novick says it helped to prioritize Vietnamese voices as well as people with a flair for speaking. “There’s a poetry in just how people express themselves that we look for,” said Novick. She and Ken Burns co-directed The Vietnam War, airing now on PBS.

In the Spiel, Mike tsk-tsks Donna Brazile’s tell-all.

