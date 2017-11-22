Why Monster Movies Could Use More Demons

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Standup comic and writer Dana Gould talks to Mike about growing up in a family of manly hunters and writing a character inspired by his dad. Gould is the creator of IFC’s Stan Against Evil, a show about a small-town New Hampshire sheriff who fights demons.

In the Spiel, how to get a rise out of your uncle over the holidays.

