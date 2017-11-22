Why Monster Movies Could Use More Demons

Dana Gould’s Take on Horror
Turns out demons are ripe for comedy.
Standup comic and writer Dana Gould talks to Mike about growing up in a family of manly hunters and writing a character inspired by his dad. Gould is the creator of IFC’s Stan Against Evil, a show about a small-town New Hampshire sheriff who fights demons.
In the Spiel, how to get a rise out of your uncle over the holidays.
