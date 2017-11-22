 Dana Gould, creator of IFC’s Stan Against Evil, on The Gist.

Why Monster Movies Could Use More Demons

Nov. 22 2017

Dana Gould’s Take on Horror

Turns out demons are ripe for comedy.

Dana Gould of Stan Against Evilon Oct. 6, 2016, in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Standup comic and writer Dana Gould talks to Mike about growing up in a family of manly hunters and writing a character inspired by his dad. Gould is the creator of IFC’s Stan Against Evil, a show about a small-town New Hampshire sheriff who fights demons.

In the Spiel, how to get a rise out of your uncle over the holidays.

