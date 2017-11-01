What Can We Learn From Iceland’s Pirate Party?

Talk Like a Pirate (Party) Day
Birgitta Jónsdóttir explains what Iceland’s Pirate Party is all about.
Listen to Episode 861 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Birgitta Jónsdóttir has an unusual background for a politician: She’s a poet and a free-speech activist. Since 2013, she’s been a member of the Icelandic parliament representing the anti-establishment Pirate Party. Jónsdóttir talks to Mike about what it’s like to work within a fledgling political party and why she’s disappointed with what WikiLeaks has become.
In the Spiel, how not to respond to a terrorist attack.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist