 Birgitta Jonsdottir on Iceland’s Pirate Party.

What Can We Learn From Iceland’s Pirate Party?

Nov. 1 2017 10:45 PM

Talk Like a Pirate (Party) Day

Birgitta Jónsdóttir explains what Iceland’s Pirate Party is all about.

Politician and co-founder of Iceland's Pirate Party Birgitta Jonsdottir in Reykjavik, Iceland on Oct. 25, 2016.

Birgitta Jónsdóttir has an unusual background for a politician: She’s a poet and a free-speech activist. Since 2013, she’s been a member of the Icelandic parliament representing the anti-establishment Pirate Party. Jónsdóttir talks to Mike about what it’s like to work within a fledgling political party and why she’s disappointed with what WikiLeaks has become.

In the Spiel, how not to respond to a terrorist attack.

