 Amherst College’s Chipo Dendere on Robert Mugabe’s chances of staying in power in Zimbabwe.

Robert Mugabe’s Best Ally for Staying in Power? Zimbabwe’s Constitution.

Nov. 20 2017 8:15 PM

What’s Next for Zimbabwe?

Robert Mugabe can still slow down the coup against him.

 

 

Getty Robert Mugabe on 11 08 17
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe makes a speech on Nov. 8 a few days after sacking vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In his 37 years as president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe has learned how to play hardball. While his past methods have invited sanctions for human rights violations, the 93-year-old is staying within the confines of the law to fend off the coup at his doorstep. Chipo Dendere, a visiting assistant professor of political science at Amherst College, tells us more.

In the Spiel, Mike considers Charles Manson and why serial killers don’t get attention like they used to.

