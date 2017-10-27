 Sen. Cory Booker on his marijuana legalization bill.

Is Cory Booker’s Marijuana Bill Worth the Hoopla?

Is Cory Booker’s Marijuana Bill Worth the Hoopla?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Oct. 27 2017 7:59 PM

Sen. Cory Booker Has a Message for Pot Smokers

The New Jersey senator says that if you’re not trying to make it legal, you’re part of the problem.

171027thegistcorybooker
Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Sept. 26 in Washington.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 858 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has rolled out the kind of marijuana legalization bill progressives love to fawn over and libertarians love to ridicule. The plan would pressure states to legalize marijuana by withholding federal money. Booker cedes that the bill’s passage doesn’t seem imminent, but he likens marijuana legalization to gay marriage, another proposal that saw a rapid surge in popular support: “I’m believing in—I’m claiming a sea change coming in the future.”

In the Spiel, what is justice for Bowe Bergdahl?

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.