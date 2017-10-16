Here’s What We Still Don’t Understand About Obamacare

Sarah Kliff on the Big Questions
Is Obamacare bending the cost curve? Would its demise cause more people to die? Sarah Kliff from Vox weighs in.
You can’t get away from Obamacare news, and with each repeal effort there are familiar, wild-eyed claims from the law’s supporters and detractors. Will chipping away at the Affordable Care Act cause people to die? Did the health care law “bend” the cost curve? Did your taxes go up to pay for healthcare for the poor and the sick? Mike interrogates some of these pronouncements with Vox’s Sarah Kliff. Listen to her new weekly podcast, Impact.
Pitchforks down, please: a Spiel about why New York Times op-ed columnist Mayim Bialik isn’t a monster.
