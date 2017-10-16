 Sarah Kliff on Obamacare and efforts to destroy it.

Here’s What We Still Don’t Understand About Obamacare

Oct. 16 2017 10:34 PM

Sarah Kliff ­­­­­­­­­on the Big Questions

Is Obamacare bending the cost curve? Would its demise cause more people to die? Sarah Kliff from Vox weighs in.

Katrina Greenwood on July 24 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 849 of Slate’s The Gist:

You can’t get away from Obamacare news, and with each repeal effort there are familiar, wild-eyed claims from the law’s supporters and detractors. Will chipping away at the Affordable Care Act cause people to die? Did the health care law “bend” the cost curve? Did your taxes go up to pay for healthcare for the poor and the sick? Mike interrogates some of these pronouncements with Vox’s Sarah Kliff. Listen to her new weekly podcast, Impact.

Pitchforks down, please: a Spiel about why New York Times op-ed columnist Mayim Bialik isn’t a monster.

