Finally, a Satire of the Life-Hacking Podcast Host

The Stupid Genius of Dexter Guff
Because the thought-leader/life-hacker/productivity-optimizer trope was ripe for parody.
Thought-leaders build careers out of TED Talks, inspirational quotes, and branded products. Dexter Guff is a big player in that space, teaching his listeners how to crush it every day. But Dexter Guff is not a real guy. His podcast, Dexter Guff Is Smarter Than You, is a satirical show starring actor Peter Oldring. Oldring explains the origins of the Dexter Guff character and the difficulties of executing dry humor.
In the Spiel, Slate contributor Seth Stevenson sizes up Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton.
