 Maria Konnikova on gambling fallacies.

Your Gambling Instincts Are Wrong

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Oct. 18 2017 7:38 PM

Falling for the Gambler’s Fallacy

How long-term probability misleads our short-term observations.

171018-thegist-roulette
Can you ever predict where the roulette ball will land?

Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 851 of Slate’s The Gist:

If the roulette wheel keeps stopping on green, it’s bound to stop on red soon, right? It must be time for another round of “Is That Bullshit?” Maria Konnikova returns to debunk our ideas about probability and gambling. Konnikova writes for the New Yorker and is the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, the Russian connection.

