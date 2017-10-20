Why Woody Allen and Jon Stewart Won’t Be on Marc Maron’s Show Anytime Soon

Marc Maron says he “didn’t know anything about anything” when he began working in radio. But producer Brendan McDonald can tell you the moment he knew Maron could be a radio star. It was during a morning show on the ill-fated Air America network, and then-host Maron was ranting about overcooked lentils. “The phones lit up,” said McDonald. The two went on to create WTF With Marc Maron, the podcast now known for intense interviews with comedians, many of whom Maron quarreled with in the past. Maron’s latest book, Waiting for the Punch, is a collection of interview excerpts.