Has the Steele Dossier Been Discredited?

Jacob Weisberg on the Steele Dossier
The oppo research that brought us the “pee tape” was sleazy, but don’t equate it with collusion with a hostile power.
Jacob Weisberg says the Clinton campaign’s links to the Steele dossier matters, but not as much as the veracity of the oppo research itself. Weisberg is host of Trumpcast and editor in chief of the Slate Group.
In the Spiel, the death of Fats Domino.
