 Jacob Weisberg on the saga of the Steele dossier.

Has the Steele Dossier Been Discredited?

Oct. 25 2017 7:57 PM

Jacob Weisberg on the Steele Dossier

The oppo research that brought us the “pee tape” was sleazy, but don’t equate it with collusion with a hostile power.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 856 of Slate's The Gist:

Jacob Weisberg says the Clinton campaign’s links to the Steele dossier matters, but not as much as the veracity of the oppo research itself. Weisberg is host of Trumpcast and editor in chief of the Slate Group.

In the Spiel, the death of Fats Domino.

