Why It Took Years to Tell Hollywood’s Open Secret

Why Now With the Weinstein Stories?
Harvey Weinstein’s serial sexual harassment was Hollywood’s worst-kept secret. What allowed two news giants to put it in print within days of one another?
Why did it take years of reporting for any news organizations to nail down the Harvey Weinstein story? NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik says the allegations received only “twilight” coverage. He considers why NBC might have whiffed on the Weinstein story, and how the network’s hard pass is being recast in conservative circles. Folkenflik is the author of Murdoch’s World: The Last of the Old Media Empires.
In the Spiel, who was the star of the New York City mayoral debate? It wasn’t Oxford-style discourse.
