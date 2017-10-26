 Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson on their new book about sex.

What’s the Opposite of Slut-Shaming?

Oct. 26 2017 6:51 PM

Fellas We Frolicked With

These two women hate how we talk about sex.

Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Talking about sex makes some people squirm. For everyone else there’s Guys We Fucked, a podcast hosted by Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson that started off as a series of interviews with their old partners. Now it’s more of a coffee klatsch between two raunchy feminists. Their new book is F*cked: Being Sexually Explorative and Self-Confident in a World That’s Screwed.

And in the Spiel, Bannon, Bulgarian mutiny, and beluga whales.

