What’s the Opposite of Slut-Shaming?

Talking about sex makes some people squirm. For everyone else there’s Guys We Fucked, a podcast hosted by Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson that started off as a series of interviews with their old partners. Now it’s more of a coffee klatsch between two raunchy feminists. Their new book is F*cked: Being Sexually Explorative and Self-Confident in a World That’s Screwed.