Why Hasn’t Anyone Else Tried to Be America’s Muslim Sweetheart?

The Shia LaBeouf of Islam
Aymann Ismail’s video series takes a look at what it’s like being Muslim in America.
Listen to Episode 847 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
What does it mean to be Muslim in the U.S. right now? Slate’s Aymann Ismail set out to understand, interviewing the founder of right-wing website Gateway Pundit, a former Muslim extremist, and his own family members, among others. What Aymann has learned so far has surprised him. His Slate video series is “Who’s Afraid of Aymann Ismail?”
In the Spiel, jokes didn’t take down Harvey Weinstein.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist