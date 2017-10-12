 Aymann Ismail on his Slate video series.

Why Hasn’t Anyone Else Tried to Be America’s Muslim Sweetheart?

Oct. 12 2017 7:37 PM

The Shia LaBeouf of Islam

Aymann Ismail’s video series takes a look at what it’s like being Muslim in America.

Aymann Ismail.

Listen to Episode 847 of Slate's The Gist:

What does it mean to be Muslim in the U.S. right now? Slate’s Aymann Ismail set out to understand, interviewing the founder of right-wing website Gateway Pundit, a former Muslim extremist, and his own family members, among others. What Aymann has learned so far has surprised him. His Slate video series is “Who’s Afraid of Aymann Ismail?

In the Spiel, jokes didn’t take down Harvey Weinstein.

