Where Did That Flag Come From?

Flags Tell Fibs
Why flags make good symbols but bad historical records.
Some national flags are created to unify nations, but others are simply based on myths. The Danes believe God threw theirs from heaven, and the Catalonians tell the story of a severed arm dragged across a shield. Vexilloligist and author Tim Marshall joins us to explain these myths and the complex politics of national flags. Marshall’s new book is A Flag Worth Dying For.
In the Spiel, a right-wing provocateur provokes often, but not well.
