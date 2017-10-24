Finding the Best CEO in the World

Jeff Bezos Isn’t King
Why the head of Amazon isn’t No. 1 among the world’s CEOs.
Shareholder returns aren’t the only barometer of CEO success anymore, or else Jeff Bezos would be on top. In recent years, sustainability and diversity have gained importance—and in those areas, European CEOs are lapping their American competitors. Adi Ignatius, editor in chief of the Harvard Business Review, joins us to discuss the metrics for CEO success and how businesses struggle to diversify. The Harvard Business Review just published its rankings of the best-performing CEOs in the world of 2017.
And a discursive Spiel about President Trump’s chances of passing tax reform.
