With Deals Like This, Is Amazon Really a Big, Bad Monopoly?

Sept. 1 2017 8:21 PM

Is Amazon a Monopoly?

NPR’s Robert Smith wonders whether tech giants like Amazon and Google really need to be reined in.

170901-thegist-amazon
Amazon is everywhere.

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 820 of Slate’s The Gist:

Hosting today’s Gist is Robert Smith from NPR’s Planet Money.

On the show, he’ll talk to Lina Khan, whose research encouraging tighter regulations on Amazon caught some heat from the company’s general counsel. Khan works at the Open Markets Program, formerly housed under the New America Foundation.

In the Spiel, Robert Smith observes a new trend in broadcast news: reporters becoming heroes on live television. What could possibly go wrong?

