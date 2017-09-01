With Deals Like This, Is Amazon Really a Big, Bad Monopoly?

Is Amazon a Monopoly?
NPR’s Robert Smith wonders whether tech giants like Amazon and Google really need to be reined in.
Listen to Episode 820 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Hosting today’s Gist is Robert Smith from NPR’s Planet Money.
On the show, he’ll talk to Lina Khan, whose research encouraging tighter regulations on Amazon caught some heat from the company’s general counsel. Khan works at the Open Markets Program, formerly housed under the New America Foundation.
In the Spiel, Robert Smith observes a new trend in broadcast news: reporters becoming heroes on live television. What could possibly go wrong?
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist