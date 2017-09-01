With Deals Like This, Is Amazon Really a Big, Bad Monopoly?

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

On the show, he’ll talk to Lina Khan, whose research encouraging tighter regulations on Amazon caught some heat from the company’s general counsel. Khan works at the Open Markets Program, formerly housed under the New America Foundation.

In the Spiel, Robert Smith observes a new trend in broadcast news: reporters becoming heroes on live television. What could possibly go wrong?

