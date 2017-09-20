 NYT columnist Gretchen Morgenson on the Equifax breach.

Who Will Rein In the Credit Bureaus After the Equifax Breach?

Sept. 20 2017 6:38 PM

Credit Where Credit Is Due

The credit reporting bureaus don’t care about you. Why should they?

This much we know: The Equifax data breach is bad. How can the credit bureaus, who have been described as the “plumbing” of our financial system, show so little regard for the people whose data they collect? New York Times columnist Gretchen Morgenson says it’s simple: We are not their customers, we are their product. Morgenson writes the Fair Game column. Her most recent book is Reckless Endangerment: How Outsized Ambition, Greed, and Corruption Led to Economic Armageddon.

In the Spiel, the Jimmy Kimmel test.

