Will the Army Corps of Engineers Be Held Accountable for Decisions to Flood Areas of Southeast Texas?

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 821 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



The nation has weathered another major natural disaster, and the Army Corps of Engineers once again finds itself under scrutiny. NPR’s national desk correspondent Wade Goodwyn says the corps made a choice to open the floodgates of two major reservoirs in southeast Texas, flooding certain neighborhoods and sparing others.

Mike Pesca is back to take his rightful place as spieler in chief. Tuesday’s topic: Jeff Sessions finally gets to stick it to the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.