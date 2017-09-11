 Nnamdi Asomugha on going from the NFL to an acting career.

Actor Nnamdi Asomugha’s Three Favorite Movies

Actor Nnamdi Asomugha’s Three Favorite Movies

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Sept. 11 2017 7:32 PM

Nnamdi Asomugha’s Drama School

The former NFL cornerback says football prepared him to be an actor.

170911-thegist-nnamdiasomugha
Nnamdi Asomugha at the Crown Heights premiere on Aug. 15 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 825 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Former NFL cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha sees his time in football as a prep course for acting.  On The Gist, he explains how he learned to study other people while developing his own style. Asomugha stars in Crown Heights, a film based on the true story of a Brooklyn man trying to prove the innocence of his imprisoned friend. Crown Heights is in select theaters and will be available nationwide starting Friday, Sept. 15.

In the Spiel, why does anyone listen to Ivanka Trump?

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.