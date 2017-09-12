Are We Purell-ing Ourselves Into Oblivion?

Listen to Episode 826 of Slate’s The Gist:

Do germaphobic parents doom their kids to a lifetime of allergies and irritable bowels? This sounds like a question for our favorite game, “Is That Bullshit?” Returning champion Maria Konnikova helps us sort good bacteria from bad. Konnikova writes for the New Yorker and is the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, what should we consider before changing the definition of sexual assault?

