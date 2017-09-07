 John Mutter on the low death toll after Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Rita Might Have Been More Deadly Than Hurricane Harvey

Sept. 7 2017 4:59 PM

Three Cheers for Houston

Natural disaster experts are marveling at the low death toll in southeast Texas. What accounts for it?

First responders during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Staff Sgt. Tim Pruitt/Texas National Guard/Flickr

Listen to Episode 823 of Slate’s The Gist:

Hurricane Harvey has caused a huge amount of property damage, but so far the death toll remains remarkably low. Why? Mike talks to John Mutter, a Columbia University professor who studies how natural disasters affect the poor. Mutter is the author of The Disaster Profiteers.

In the Spiel, the deal-making wizardry of President Trump.

