Hurricane Rita Might Have Been More Deadly Than Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey has caused a huge amount of property damage, but so far the death toll remains remarkably low. Why? Mike talks to John Mutter, a Columbia University professor who studies how natural disasters affect the poor. Mutter is the author of The Disaster Profiteers.

In the Spiel, the deal-making wizardry of President Trump.

