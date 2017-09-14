Gretchen Rubin’s Four Tendencies Personality Test Will Make Your Life Easier

Listen to Episode 828 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Gretchen Rubin explains why her system of sorting people into four personality types (Rebel, Obliger, Questioner, and Upholder) will make your life easier. Rubin is the author of The Four Tendencies and host of the podcast Happier.

In the Spiel, what happens when politics seeps into sports.

