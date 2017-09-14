 Gretchen Rubin on her book The Four Tendencies.

Gretchen Rubin’s Four Tendencies Personality Test Will Make Your Life Easier

Sept. 14 2017

Which Type Are You?

Author Gretchen Rubin sorts people into four major personality types: Rebel, Obliger, Questioner, and Upholder.

Episode 828

On The Gist, Gretchen Rubin explains why her system of sorting people into four personality types (Rebel, Obliger, Questioner, and Upholder) will make your life easier. Rubin is the author of The Four Tendencies and host of the podcast Happier.

In the Spiel, what happens when politics seeps into sports.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.