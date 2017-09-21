 Comedian Dylan Moran on his way with words.

Dylan Moran on What the Rise of the Right Is Doing for Stand-Up Comedians

Sept. 21 2017 7:17 PM

Dylan Moran Will Say It to Your Face

If you’ve gone through the trouble to craft a perfect joke about American girth, why dial it back for an American audience?

Listen to Episode 833 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
Dylan Moran is a comedian from Ireland, a resident of Scotland, and a worried observer of politics in America. He talks to Mike about his way with words and why he thinks satire might bring down the 45th president. Moran is touring the U.S. now with his latest stand-up show, Grumbling Mustard.

In the Spiel, democracy is exacerbating international tragedy.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.