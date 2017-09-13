 Comedian Chris Gethard on The Chris Gethard Show.

How Do Wrestling and Dumb Jokes Make Smart Comedy?

Sept. 13 2017

Chris Gethard Wrestles With Comedy

How WWE tropes inform The Chris Gethard Show.

The Chris Gethard Show

Listen to Episode 827 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
Late-night talk shows adhere to a form: a host behind a desk, pre-produced interviews, and tightly choreographed bits. Chris Gethard wants to break that form apart. With absurd gags like getting dunked in ice water or staying awake for 36 hours, Gethard wants to disarm his celebrity guests and put his viewers in charge. Gethard’s new season of The Chris Gethard Show airs Thursday nights at 11 p.m. Eastern on truTV.

In the Spiel, the fatberg of London.

