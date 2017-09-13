How Do Wrestling and Dumb Jokes Make Smart Comedy?

Chris Gethard Wrestles With Comedy
How WWE tropes inform The Chris Gethard Show.
Late-night talk shows adhere to a form: a host behind a desk, pre-produced interviews, and tightly choreographed bits. Chris Gethard wants to break that form apart. With absurd gags like getting dunked in ice water or staying awake for 36 hours, Gethard wants to disarm his celebrity guests and put his viewers in charge. Gethard’s new season of The Chris Gethard Show airs Thursday nights at 11 p.m. Eastern on truTV.
In the Spiel, the fatberg of London.
