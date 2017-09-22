Why 2007 Was a Trendsetting Year for Pop Music

2007 Defined the Next Decade in Pop
Hip-hop and R&B dominated the charts, but digital sales are what mattered.
The chart-topping hits of 2007 featured Beyoncé at peak pop and Kanye West ahead of the curve with electronic dance music. Why do the hits of 2007 have such impressive staying power? Chris Molanphy says it might be because the 2007 Billboard charts were more comprehensive than ever, marking the first time that digital music sales were incorporated into a song’s ranking. Molanphy writes Slate’s Why Is This Song No. 1? column and hosts the podcast Hit Parade.
