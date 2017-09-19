American Fraternities Have an Insurance Problem

The Frat Doesn’t Have Your Back
Fraternities protect themselves, but not their members.
Sigma Alpha Epsilon was already the country’s deadliest fraternity when it became famous in 2015 for its racist chants. But Bloomberg News senior editor John Hechinger says SAE’s response to its scandal was unusual, as leaders used his reporting to try to reform members. Even so, the rising costs of insuring national fraternities might cause local chapters to shut down before reforms can take root. “The leaders of SAE know they are a legal judgment away from oblivion,” writes Hechinger. His book is True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America’s Fraternities.
In the Spiel, Trump’s speech at the United Nations.
