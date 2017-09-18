 Actor Curtis Armstrong on Revenge of the Nerds.

A Solemn Talk With the Man Who Played Booger

Sept. 18 2017 8:19 PM

Was Booger Really a Nerd?

Actor Curtis Armstrong on the deeper message within Revenge of the Nerds.

Curtis Armstrong at New York Comic Con on Oct. 9, 2014.

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feedDownloadPlay in another tab
gist_dailyemails
Why does the movie Revenge of the Nerds continue to resonate today? Because, aside from how funny it is, it stands up for outcasts. Actor Curtis Armstrong explains what he took away from the film playing Booger, who was accepted by the nerds despite not really being one of them. Armstrong is the author of Revenge of the Nerd: Or… The Singular Adventures of the Man Who Would Be Booger.

In the Spiel, health care for all!

