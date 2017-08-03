Keep an Eye Out for the Rebranding of Anthony Scaramucci

The Scaramucci Tapes
This American Life producer Zoe Chace digs up her 2016 interview with the former White House communications director. His past suggests he’ll bounce right back.
It’s a special combo Gist, with an interview and Spiel rolled into one segment: Zoe Chace, producer for This American Life, digs up some old audio from one of her conversations with Anthony Scaramucci. The tape is from 2016, when the Mooch was pondering whether to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. What Scaramucci said back then may indicate what he’ll do next.
