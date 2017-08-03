Keep an Eye Out for the Rebranding of Anthony Scaramucci

 Zoe Chace’s 2016 interview of Anthony Scaramucci.

Aug. 3 2017 7:46 PM

The Scaramucci Tapes

This American Life producer Zoe Chace digs up her 2016 interview with the former White House communications director. His past suggests he’ll bounce right back.

Anthony Scaramucci at the White House in Washington on July 21.

Listen to Episode 799 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
It’s a special combo Gist, with an interview and Spiel rolled into one segment: Zoe Chace, producer for This American Life, digs up some old audio from one of her conversations with Anthony Scaramucci. The tape is from 2016, when the Mooch was pondering whether to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. What Scaramucci said back then may indicate what he’ll do next.

