Why Does the Mayweather­–McGregor Fight Feel Like a Minstrel Show?

Aug. 26 2017 7:07 AM

Mismatch

New York Times critic Wesley Morris on the unsettling race play at the center of the Mayweather­–McGregor fight.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor face off during their official weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The hype surrounding the Saturday night fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MMA fighter Conor McGregor is overtly racially charged. Why? Because people are eating it up, says Wesley Morris, critic-at-large for the New York Times. Morris and Mike talk about the role of race in the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, Dana Schutz’s Open Casket painting of Emmett Till, the closing of the Broadway show The Great Comet, and more. Morris is the co-host of the Still Processing podcast.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

