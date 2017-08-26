Why Does the Mayweather­–McGregor Fight Feel Like a Minstrel Show?

Mismatch
New York Times critic Wesley Morris on the unsettling race play at the center of the Mayweather–McGregor fight.
Listen to Episode 815 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
The hype surrounding the Saturday night fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MMA fighter Conor McGregor is overtly racially charged. Why? Because people are eating it up, says Wesley Morris, critic-at-large for the New York Times. Morris and Mike talk about the role of race in the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, Dana Schutz’s Open Casket painting of Emmett Till, the closing of the Broadway show The Great Comet, and more. Morris is the co-host of the Still Processing podcast.
In the Spiel: We live in interesting times.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.