The Manmade Side of the Tropical Storm Harvey Disaster

The Flood Trap That Houston Built
How unchecked development in the Houston suburbs added to the nightmare of Tropical Storm Harvey.
Slate’s Henry Grabar explains how rampant building in the Houston suburbs have made the area worse for wear during Tropical Storm Harvey. And in the Spiel, guest-host Osita Nwanevu breaks his self-imposed moratorium against criticizing columnist David Brooks.
