 Osita Nwanevu and Henry Grabar on Hurricane Harvey.

The Manmade Side of the Tropical Storm Harvey Disaster

The Manmade Side of the Tropical Storm Harvey Disaster

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Aug. 29 2017 7:56 PM

The Flood Trap That Houston Built

How unchecked development in the Houston suburbs added to the nightmare of Tropical Storm Harvey.

170829-thegist-stormharvey
A Houston resident waits to be rescued from his flooded home on Monday.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 817 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Slate’s Henry Grabar explains how rampant building in the Houston suburbs have made the area worse for wear during Tropical Storm Harvey. And in the Spiel, guest-host Osita Nwanevu breaks his self-imposed moratorium against criticizing columnist David Brooks.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Osita Nwanevu is a Slate editorial assistant.