 Mike Richards on hosting GSN’s Divided.

Early Research From the Game Show Network’s Social Experiment

Early Research From the Game Show Network’s Social Experiment

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Aug. 7 2017 7:02 PM

The Social Experiment on TV

Confidence rules, meek people lose.

170807-thegist-divided
Divided on the Game Show Network.

GSN

Listen to Episode 801 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Be bold, but not arrogant. Apologize when wrong, but don’t accept blame. Stay calm in a crisis. These are some of the lessons Mike Richards has learned hosting GSN’s Divided, the social experiment masquerading as a game show.

In the Spiel, why the Dow is for fuddy-duddies.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.