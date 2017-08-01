Why You Should Question Your Emotions

No Hard Feelings
Scientist Lisa Feldman Barrett says the results are in: Your feelings are a construct.
Psychologist and neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett is the grand inquisitor of human emotions. Her book, How Emotions Are Made, inspired a big chunk of the latest season of NPR’s Invisibilia. Barrett says scientific research shows that emotions are highly variable and utter creations of our minds. Some of her resulting conclusions may surprise you.
