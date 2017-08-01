 Lisa Feldman Barrett on the science behind emotions.

Why You Should Question Your Emotions

Aug. 1 2017 8:48 PM

No Hard Feelings

Scientist Lisa Feldman Barrett says the results are in: Your feelings are a construct.

Psychologist and neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett is the grand inquisitor of human emotions. Her book, How Emotions Are Made, inspired a big chunk of the latest season of NPR’s Invisibilia. Barrett says scientific research shows that emotions are highly variable and utter creations of our minds. Some of her resulting conclusions may surprise you.

In the Spiel, Mike goes there: white privilege and rape culture.

