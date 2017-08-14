 Joshua Huder on congressional process.

How Congress Fell Apart

Aug. 14 2017 6:50 PM

There Is No Order in Congress

Everything in Congress is behind closed doors.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks back to his office after speaking to members of the media at the Capitol on Aug. 1.

Typically Congress has an order to follow when creating bills and passing them into law. There’s committee writing, revisions, and a bipartisan back-and-forth. In recent years that order has broken down and caused major divides inside both parties. Georgetown senior fellow Joshua Huder details this process and how it went wrong. Huder’s writing can be found on the blog Rule 22.

In the Spiel, Mike heads to the Bobby Fischer museum in Iceland and explores the tricky balance of memorializing the controversial star.

