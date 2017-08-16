Why It’s Good Politics for Trump to Stoke Crises

The Overreaction Doctrine
Moshe Maor on how Trump’s over-the-top policy ideas are actually good politics.
Political scientist Moshe Maor says Donald Trump’s policy ideas are very, very over the top. But that’s exactly the point. On issues like immigration and transgender service members, bold overreactions are the only kind of policies that speak to cynical voters. “People want immediate action,” says Maor. “Morality aside, Trump is playing his cards right.” Maor is a professor at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
In the Spiel, is Donald Trump a smart racist or a stupid racist?
