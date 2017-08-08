How Liberal, Urban “Anywheres” Can Appeal to Conservative, Deep-Rooted “Somewheres”

Somewheres vs. Anywheres
British journalist David Goodhart says there are two kinds of people.
Over the last few years, the meaningful fault line between political camps has separated people rooted to certain places and people rooted to certain ideas. David Goodhart says the anywheres have become too dominant, and the somewhere have rightly felt excluded. How can we bridge the divide? Goodhart’s book is The Road to Somewhere.
In the Spiel, speak loudly domestically, and you might hurt your credibility. Speak loudly internationally, and you might end civilization.
