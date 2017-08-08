 David Goodhart, author of The Road to Somewhere, on the two types of people.

How Liberal, Urban “Anywheres” Can Appeal to Conservative, Deep-Rooted “Somewheres”

Aug. 8 2017 7:04 PM

Somewheres vs. Anywheres

British journalist David Goodhart says there are two kinds of people.

170808-thegist-internetcafe
A San Francisco cafe.

Franck Michel/Flickr

Listen to Episode 802 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
Over the last few years, the meaningful fault line between political camps has separated people rooted to certain places and people rooted to certain ideas. David Goodhart says the anywheres have become too dominant, and the somewhere have rightly felt excluded. How can we bridge the divide? Goodhart’s book is The Road to Somewhere.

In the Spiel, speak loudly domestically, and you might hurt your credibility. Speak loudly internationally, and you might end civilization.

