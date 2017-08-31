Do Christians Think Too Much About Gay Blow Jobs?

Dan Savage on the Nashville Statement
You can only be gay if you give up love and happiness.
Listen to Episode 819 of Slate’s The Gist:
Girls aren’t taught how to experience sex. The sex talk they get is all about periods and pregnancy. The Gist guest-host Dan Savage talks with author Peggy Orenstein about the lack of sexual education for young women and how book tours can change the writing process. Orenstein is the author of Girls & Sex: Navigating the Complicated New Landscape.
In the Spiel: the clueless conservatism of the Nashville Statement.
