 Dan Savage on the Nashville Statement.

Do Christians Think Too Much About Gay Blow Jobs?

Do Christians Think Too Much About Gay Blow Jobs?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Aug. 31 2017 6:37 PM

Dan Savage on the Nashville Statement

You can only be gay if you give up love and happiness.

170831-thegist-dansavage
Author Dan Savage speaks at an event on April 15, 2016, in New York City.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 819 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feedDownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Girls aren’t taught how to experience sex. The sex talk they get is all about periods and pregnancy. The Gist guest-host Dan Savage talks with author Peggy Orenstein about the lack of sexual education for young women and how book tours can change the writing process. Orenstein is the author of Girls & Sex: Navigating the Complicated New Landscape.

In the Spiel: the clueless conservatism of the Nashville Statement.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Dan Savage is the internationally syndicated columnist of “Savage Love” and the author of several books. With his husband Terry Miller, he cofounded the It Gets Better project and edited the It Gets Better collection.