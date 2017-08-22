Meet the Scientist Who Laid Bare Russia’s Anti-Doping Treacher

Russia’s Lab Rat
Amateur cyclist Bryan Fogel asked a Russian scientist to help him dope himself. He wound up working with the man who would expose Russia’s anti-doping fraud.
Filmmaker Bryan Fogel had a simple hypothesis: The worldwide anti-doping system is a joke. To test his theory, Fogel wanted to dope himself and evade detection. A Russian anti-doping lab director agreed to help. Months later, Fogel’s personal doping coach was blowing the whistle on Russia’s piss-swapping scam to get around anti-doping rules. Fogel’s documentary, Icarus, is available on Netflix.
In the Spiel: The Instagram drama of Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
