How Running the Vegas Strip Prepares You for a Life in Comedy

Brandt Tobler Has a Problem With Authority
Tales from the guy who once threw a roulette ball at a pit boss.
Brandt Tobler has had a crazy life. His stand-up comedy is the sum of his stories as a small-town wayward kid busting out of Wyoming. He was the don of a criminal syndicate he called the “mallfia,” he ran the Las Vegas strip placing bets for gambling titans, and he plotted to kill his estranged father. He’s also kind of a sweetheart. Tobler’s book is Free Roll.
In the Spiel, how cynicism breeds fake news.
