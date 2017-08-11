 Brandt Tobler on life before comedy.

How Running the Vegas Strip Prepares You for a Life in Comedy

Aug. 11 2017 4:41 PM

Brandt Tobler Has a Problem With Authority

Tales from the guy who once threw a roulette ball at a pit boss.

Brandt Tobler

Listen to Episode 805 of Slate's The Gist:

Brandt Tobler has had a crazy life. His stand-up comedy is the sum of his stories as a small-town wayward kid busting out of Wyoming. He was the don of a criminal syndicate he called the “mallfia,” he ran the Las Vegas strip placing bets for gambling titans, and he plotted to kill his estranged father. He’s also kind of a sweetheart. Tobler’s book is Free Roll.

In the Spiel, how cynicism breeds fake news.

