Regrettable Sex Isn’t Necessarily Nonconsensual Sex

America Is Weird About Sex
We don’t know how to talk about sex—or teach it.
Understanding sexual consent is complicated. Colleges are working to clarify this issue while also policing sexual assault. But when does this cross over into legislating feelings versus facts? Vanessa Grigoriadis helps us understand the current iteration of the sexual consent debate happening on campuses today. Grigoriadis is the author of Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus.
In the Spiel: Should we tear down statues?
