 Author Mark Bray on the antifa movement.

Do We Need a Violent Left?

Do We Need a Violent Left?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Aug. 23 2017 7:24 PM

Sure, Punching Nazis Feels Good …

But are the antifa in the right?

170823-thegist-Fascist
Demonstrators march to protest the alt-right movement and to mourn the victims of the Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 13 in Chicago.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 813 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

The antifa movement is resurging. It started in 1920s Europe to fight Hitler and Mussolini and has returned to oppose the current wave of xenophobia in the United States. Author Mark Bray walks us through the history of the antifa movement. Bray is the author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.

In the Spiel: Trump’s campaign speech in Phoenix.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.