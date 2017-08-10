Why Google Is a Little Delusional

About the Google Memo
Even if Google was right to fire James Damore, why does it insist that employees can still expect freedom of expression at work?
Listen to Episode 804 of Slate’s The Gist:
Google’s reputation for openness took a tumble when its CEO fired James Damore, the author of a memo questioning the company’s efforts to achieve gender parity. Amy Webb, founder of the Future Today Institute, blames the internet. She says easy access to data is allowing us to make dumb arguments.
The Spiel is also about the Google memo. Guess what? Mike dislikes it.
