Why Google Is a Little Delusional

John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 804 of Slate’s The Gist:

Google’s reputation for openness took a tumble when its CEO fired James Damore, the author of a memo questioning the company’s efforts to achieve gender parity. Amy Webb, founder of the Future Today Institute, blames the internet. She says easy access to data is allowing us to make dumb arguments.

The Spiel is also about the Google memo. Guess what? Mike dislikes it.

