Would You Step Between a Neo-Nazi and the Antifa Members Pummeling Him?

Aug. 28 2017 10:21 PM

Shield Law

Why journalist Al Letson rushed to protect an agitator at an anti-hate rally in Berkeley over the weekend.

Reveal host Al Letson shields a man from being beaten at an anti-hate rally.

Shane Bauer

Al Letson was just trying to cover a demonstration—an anti-hate rally in Berkeley. When he saw a group of balaclava-clad men descend on an apparent right-wing agitator, he jumped into the fray, using his body to defend the man from kicks and punches. Letson is the host of Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.

And for the Spiel, is “#whaboom” the worst of our culture today?

