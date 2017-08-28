Would You Step Between a Neo-Nazi and the Antifa Members Pummeling Him?

Shield Law
Why journalist Al Letson rushed to protect an agitator at an anti-hate rally in Berkeley over the weekend.
Listen to Episode 816 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Al Letson was just trying to cover a demonstration—an anti-hate rally in Berkeley. When he saw a group of balaclava-clad men descend on an apparent right-wing agitator, he jumped into the fray, using his body to defend the man from kicks and punches. Letson is the host of Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.
Antifa beat down apparent alt-righter. pic.twitter.com/WVdDJqLKmA— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017
And for the Spiel, is “#whaboom” the worst of our culture today?
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist