Comedy Writer Mike Sacks Uncovers a Cult Classic

Mike Sacks

Listen to Episode 789 of Slate’s The Gist:

Mike Sacks is not just a comedian; he’s also a comedy historian. This summer, he’s unearthed a rare artifact, the cult classic, Dixie-fried action movie Stinker Lets Loose. “Some famous people have cited this movie as a big influence on them,” says Sacks, citing Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. “You can hear it in some of his lyrics, for sure.” A 40th-anniversary novelization of Stinker is available now, with an intro by Sacks.

For the Spiel, why does Donald Trump keep saying stupid things to the New York Times, a newspaper he purports to hate?

