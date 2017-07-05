Why Bridgegate Wasn’t the Most Consequential Blunder of Gov. Chris Christie’s Term

Chris Christie’s Biggest Mistake
No, it wasn’t Bridgegate. Or Beachgate.
Gov. Chris Christie’s time in the national spotlight has been full of bloopers. But no goof appears as consequential as his call to cancel the ARC project, halting construction of an additional train tunnel between New Jersey and New York City. WNYC’s Matt Katz explains why Christie killed ARC.
