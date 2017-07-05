 WNYC’s Matt Katz on Chris Christie and the ARC tunnel.

Why Bridgegate Wasn’t the Most Consequential Blunder of Gov. Chris Christie’s Term

July 5 2017 5:59 PM

Chris Christie’s Biggest Mistake

No, it wasn’t Bridgegate. Or Beachgate.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on April 3 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Gov. Chris Christie’s time in the national spotlight has been full of bloopers. But no goof appears as consequential as his call to cancel the ARC project, halting construction of an additional train tunnel between New Jersey and New York City. WNYC’s Matt Katz explains why Christie killed ARC.

In the Spiel, Chris Christie and the fat-man theory of optics.

