Why Does It Feel Like the U.S. Is Asleep at the Wheel?

Tyler Cowen Fears for Our Future
An economist’s diagnosis of our societal torpor.
Listen to Episode 787 of Slate’s The Gist:
Economist Tyler Cowen is disdainful of social media, heartened by recent immigrants, and wary of pot. He thinks that, in our collective desire for comfort, we are postponing big and necessary changes that will sow instability in the years ahead. “Right now Americans are failing to regenerate sources of future progress,” Cowen writes, “and thus they are borrowing against the future rather than paying their bills.” Cowen’s latest book is The Complacent Class.
In the Spiel, are things going any better abroad?
