 Tom Jennings discusses the new Son of Sam documentary.

How Did the Son of Sam Strike Fear Into the Hearts of Millions of Americans?

July 27 2017 7:29 PM

They Called Him Son of Sam

A Smithsonian Channel documentary revisits the media hysteria surrounding the 1970s serial killer known as the Son of Sam.

David Berkowitz, aka “Son of Sam,” Aug. 11, 1977.

New York Post archives/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 794 of Slate’s The Gist:

Tom Jennings dug through hours of archival media footage to tell the story of Son of Sam, the serial killer who terrorized New York City in 1976 and 1977. The resulting documentary is part of the Smithsonian Channel’s Lost Tapes series. The Lost Tapes: Son of Sam airs Sunday on the Smithsonian Channel.

Also, a breakdown of the Boy Scouts’ apology for Donald Trump’s jamboree speech.

