Seth Masket on Why Twitter Should Drop Trump

July 10 2017 6:35 PM

Twitter Should Drop Trump Already

Political scientist Seth Masket argues the harassment, the trolling, and the misinformation need to stop now.

170710-thegist-trumptweet
A tweet is displayed at The Daily Show–produced “Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” on June 16 in New York City.

Drew Angerer

The jobs report has been good, the U.S. isn’t in a shooting war, and the economy is booming. So why is Trump still in the high 30s in terms of popularity? Political scientist Seth Masket says it’s because of Trump’s abrasive presence on Twitter. Masket recently made the case for why it’s in everyone’s best interest for the president and the social media giant to part ways in the Pacific Standard.

In the Spiel, Kellyanne Conway, the gift that keeps on giving.

