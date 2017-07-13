Retired Admiral James Stavridis on ISIS, Trump, and Living in a Submarine

At Sea With James Stavridis
The retired admiral answers all of our questions about ISIS, H.R. McMaster, and life on a submarine.
Retired Adm. James Stavridis wants to remind us: Despite headlines about the rise of ISIS, there are bigger existential threats to America. “Terrorism is not apocalyptic, it’s a tool,” says Stavridis. He warns that conflicts with Russia and China are much more worrisome and likely to include a maritime component. “Again and again when there’s a crisis, the first question from the president is, where are the [aircraft] carriers? They are flexible and they can strike.” His new book is Sea Power.
In the Spiel, making a supergroup of the musicians in Trump’s White House.
