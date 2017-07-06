 Philip Klein has the conservative perspective on Trumpcare.

What’s in the Health Care Bill for Conservatives? Not Much.

July 6 2017 7:02 PM

Centrists Won’t Save Health Care  

Conservative writer Philip Klein says compromise won’t lead to better health policy. It has to be all or nothing.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito attend a news conference on April 26 in Washington.

Conservative Philip Klein doesn’t think the presence of moderate senators means we’ll get better health care policy. “Centrists always get credit and adoration by many elements of the media for talking to the other side and not being ideologically rigid,” he says. “But I think that’s another way of saying they can be bought off easily.” Klein writes about health policy for the Washington Examiner.

Also, the failing New York Times op-ed.

